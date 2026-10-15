Lisandro Martinez backtracks: official apology to Carrick after criticising Manchester United's management

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has closed the chapter on the controversy he sparked following the defeat by Atletico Madrid, offering an official apology to the club's board and coaching staff after a frank discussion with manager Michael Carrick and senior officials at Old Trafford.

Only two days earlier, the Argentina international had torn into his employers after Tuesday evening's 2-0 Champions League loss to Atletico Madrid, demanding greater investment and new signings capable of competing in Europe while taking direct aim at the work of sporting director Jason Wilcox.

Thursday's training session was followed by a lengthy meeting between Martinez, Carrick and the club's board. An official statement came out of it, published by the "Reuters" agency.

In his second statement since the crisis broke, Martinez said: "I met today with the club's board and the manager. It was an extremely positive dialogue, in which we exchanged views and spoke frankly about what happened after Tuesday's match."

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Frustration, the defender admitted, was what pushed him to speak at the wrong moment. He apologised for it.

He added: "Everyone knows I am someone who is passionate about football and lives it with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat pushed me to express my feelings at a time and place that were perhaps not appropriate, and I would like to apologise for that."

"Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I acknowledge that my words in that moment did not reflect that," he continued. "I know that everyone at Manchester United is doing their utmost to achieve our shared ambition and to bring the success this club and its supporters deserve."

A source inside Manchester United confirmed the player took the decision to apologise publicly off his own back, stressing that any internal disciplinary action would remain confidential and that all parties consider the matter completely closed.

Martinez signed off looking forward: "Having moved past this stage, we are now entirely focused on winning together."

All of this lands amid United's worst start to a Premier League season in 40 years. They sit 13th after six rounds, with seventh-placed Leeds United up next on Sunday.







