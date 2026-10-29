Lionel Scaloni flies home to Argentina after mother Eulalia Marzetti dies aged 74 as AFA order minute's silence across all stadiums

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Argentina head coach Lionel Scaloni has returned to his homeland from his base in Spain following the death of his 74-year-old mother, Eulalia Marzetti. Domestic football authorities have announced nationwide tributes across every division to support the World Cup-winning manager and his family during their period of mourning.

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National boss attends private wake

According to SuperDepor.com, the Albiceleste boss travelled back to South America immediately upon learning that his mother had passed away on Tuesday in his hometown of Pujato in Santa Fe province. Following Wednesday's announcement by the Argentine Football Association, governing body chiefs set out official tribute measures in bulletin no. 6966. Alongside pre-match silences across all categories, flags will fly at half-mast, notably at the Lionel Messi training complex.

Governing bodies express heartfelt sympathy

Issuing a formal message of support and praying for her eternal rest across its official channels on Wednesday, the AFA stated: "The entire Argentine Football Association, led by President Claudio Tapia, sends its condolences to our manager Lionel Scaloni and his family on the passing of his mother, Eulalia Marzetti. A fraternal embrace from all Argentines to El Gringo and his loved ones during this difficult time. Wishing you strength!"

Meanwhile, the Argentine Professional Football League (LPF) also paid tribute in a statement: "The LPF deeply regrets the passing of Eulalia Marzetti, mother of Lionel Scaloni. The entire country stands with you and your family, Lionel!"

Health battle shaped trophy dedications

Marzetti had been fighting a serious illness since 2021, a personal ordeal that previously prompted her son to contemplate stepping down from his national team post so he could spend more time by her side.

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Scaloni first disclosed her health struggles publicly during a press conference in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup, admitting at the time: "I'm in no place to think about the World Cup right now."

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Shortly afterwards, the tactician dedicated Argentina's 2021 Copa America triumph to his mother, marking the first major silverware of a tenure that later yielded the 2022 Finalissima, the 2022 World Cup and the 2024 Copa America.

Nationwide tributes mark domestic fixtures

Every stadium across the country will observe a minute's silence in Marzetti's memory during matchday 15 of the Primera Division's Torneo Clausura as well as throughout the major lower tiers. While domestic clubs pay their respects on the pitch this weekend, Scaloni will privately spend time with his loved ones in Santa Fe. The 48-year-old is expected to resume his national team duties ahead of the November international window.