Lionel Messi scored for Inter Miami late on Saturday night, but Nashville had the last word. The Eastern Conference leaders struck in stoppage time to make it 2-2.

Inter Miami had won just one of their previous six matches before the top-of-the-table meeting with Nashville. That poor run had left Messi and company well off the pace in the fight for top spot.

After four minutes, the home side were already behind. They hit back and Messi was among the scorers, with the Argentine star finding the net from the edge of the penalty area. It was his 99th goal in 114 matches for Inter Miami.

For a long time, Inter Miami looked on course for a much-needed win. Then Sam Surridge tapped home for 2-2 in added time, leaving Nashville nine points clear of the Florida side with nine rounds of matches still to go.

Messi tops the MLS scoring charts in 2026 with 19 goals. It is also the third season in a row in which the 39-year-old playmaker has reached at least 10 goals on American soil.