Links: Bafana Bafana winger targets move to German Bundesliga or French Ligue 1

The highly-rated winger has opened up about life in Denmark where he is looking to establish himself

under-23 international Gift Links is hoping to secure a move to the German or French in future.

The speedy winger is currently on the books of Aarhus GF in where the Superliga has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Links, who is also a Bafana Bafana international, explained the Danish government has relaxed Covid-19 restrictions and Superliga teams have resumed training.

“Everything is opening up slowly… restaurants and coffee shops they will be opening," Links told the South African Football Journalists Association (Safja).

"So, yeah, and regarding football. It’s good because we started training as a team last week. We have been training for a week now, together. And yeah, we are in good shape."

The 21-year-old player moved to Aarhus at the start of the current season from where he won the 2018 MTN8.

Links is a well-travelled player and he is hoping to move to a bigger European league after establishing himself in the Superliga.

“You know, there’s one thing about football I can say like, now okay, I want to settle and all this stuff," he continued.

"But next season then I have an amazing season, you know, having a good, good season, then offers come."

“Then they say Gift maybe some teams from or Bundesliga or anywhere around top leagues, and they say Gift they want you," he added.

"I can’t say no, if my club is going to say okay, we accept… they accept the offer. You know what I’m saying?.

“You know, and I know I’m only 21 but I’ve played for many teams… this is my fourth professional team. So, hopefully, in Denmark, I will stay a bit longer, maybe two, three, four years, then we’ll see what happens after that."

Links has made four appearances in all competitions and scored one goal for the Whites, who are currently placed third on the Superliga standings.

The promising player was on the books of Egyptian Premier League side Pyramids FC in 2018 having moved to the club from now-defunct Platinum Stars.

He joined Aarhus on a contract until June 2024 after playing for Bafana Bafana at the 2019 in Durban.