Lille will sell Arsenal target Nicolas Pepe - but only with a 'good' offer

The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of European clubs and the Great Danes are ready to cash-in

sporting director Luis Campos has stated that the club will be ready to sell want-away winger Nicolas Pepe, but only at a 'good' price.

The international has been impressive for the Great Danes so far this campaign, scoring 16 league goals and providing eight assists in 26 appearances so far.

His form has seen him linked to a number of clubs in Europe including Arsenal, Manchester United and Barcelona.

And Campos has disclosed that the club will part with their star player - but only for the right price.

“We are not a rich club,” Campos told Telefoot per football Italia.

“It means that if a really good proposal comes for Pepe, we have to sell him.”

Lille manager Christophe Galtier also admitted earlier this month that Pepe could leave the Stade Pierre Mauroy, insisting that he was already good enough to play for a side.

Pepe has made a rapid rise to prominence since beginning his career with French fifth-tier side Poitiers in 2012.

He moved to – then of Ligue 2 - the following year, spending a season with the club’s reserve side before making his senior debut in August 2014.

A successful loan spell at Orleans followed, where he helped the club earn promotion from the French third tier.

Upon his return to Angers he quickly established himself in the first team and was part of the side that reached the 2017 Coupe de Final, where they were beaten 1-0 by at the Stade de France.

Pepe’s performances had not gone unnoticed however and that summer Lille were persuaded to pay around €10million (£8.6m/$11.3m) for the striker’s services on a five-year contract.

The 23-year-old scored 13 times in his debut season for the club, who won three out of their last four matches to narrowly avoid relegation.

Things have been much more successful for Galtier’s side this season, with the club currently second in , 17 points behind runaway leaders Paris Saint-Germain.

That surge in form has been spearheaded by the goalscoring exploits of Pepe, who has also been named Ligue 1 Player of the Month on two occasions.

Pepe will look to continue his sparkling performances when Lille play host to in their next Ligue 1 game on Sunday.