Like nine French clubs: Morocco star in the spotlight after announcing his retirement

Khalid Boutaïb's decision to retire at 39 continues to make waves in the European media, closing the book on a professional career spent largely on French pitches. The Moroccan star has called time following his final season with Kawkab Marrakech.

French newspaper "L'Équipe"picked up on the announcement, which Boutaïb made on his Instagram account alongside videos of the standout moments from his journey: "A page turns."

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Born in Bagnols-sur-Cèze in the French department of Gard, Boutaïb spent most of his career in France, particularly in the second division. There he scored 55 goals in 186 matches across five clubs: Gazélec Ajaccio, Strasbourg, Le Havre, Paris FC and Pau.

His best return came at Strasbourg. Boutaïb bagged 20 goals in the 2016-2017 season to finish second in the division's scoring charts. He also turned out for the amateur clubs Uzès, Bagnols-Pont, Istres and Luzenac.

The Moroccan striker had one season in the French top flight, with Gazélec Ajaccio in 2015-2016, scoring 6 goals in 31 matches.

Beyond France, Boutaïb represented three clubs. He scored 17 goals in 51 matches for Turkey's Malatyaspor between 2017 and 2019, netted 5 in 24 for Egypt's Zamalek between 2019 and 2020, and managed one goal in 15 matches for Morocco's Kawkab Marrakech during the 2025-2026 season, his final spell before retirement.

Internationally, Boutaïb won 24 caps for Morocco between 2016 and 2019, scoring 9 goals. He featured at the 2018 World Cup and opened the scoring against Spain in the match that finished 2-2 in the group stage.

"Wearing this shirt, representing my country, and making my family happy was much bigger than I ever imagined," Boutaïb said in his farewell video.

With his professional career over, Boutaïb has returned to his formative club, FC Bagnols-Pont, who play in the regional third division.

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