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Bayern Munich suffered a double injury blow in their 1-1 draw with 1. FC Cologne. World footballer of the year Harry Kane and superstar Michael Olise both went off injured. Kane's diagnosis is devastating.

Just over a quarter of an hour into the draw against Cologne , the England captain went down after a challenge with Joël Schmied. The Cologne player caught him on the ankle from behind in his own penalty area, although he also played the ball.

Kane tried to play on for several minutes despite limping, but eventually had to go off. Tom Bischof replaced him.

Harry Kane's diagnosis confirmed: how long will he be out?

“Harry has torn his syndesmosis ligament,” said board member for sport Max Eberl when asked about the injury. “It was a very poor evening; this hits us hard,” he added. Asked how long the Ballon d’Or winner would be out, Eberl replied tersely: “Like Isi.” He meant Ismael Saibari, who also tore his syndesmosis ligament before the international break and was expected to be out for three to four months. Bayern's prolific scorer and provider of assists will most likely miss a significant part of the second half of the season.

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Michael Olise leaves stadium on crutches

Olise then suffered an injury in a first-half clash with Cologne defender Tom Krauß. The France international finished the half but did not return after the interval. Young player Tim Binder replaced him. Olise emerged from the Allianz Arena's corridors on crutches. An exact diagnosis is still pending, but coach Vincent Kompany hopes for good news. “Yes, but that was a precautionary measure,” he told Sky when asked about the crutches. “I hope Michael is well again from Monday. I don’t want to get into a situation where all we say is: ‘Now Michael is missing, now Harry is missing, now Lucho is missing.’ It’s okay,” he said.

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He continued: “We have other lads at the moment who have to carry the team. We need incredible performances from players who perhaps aren’t yet used to being under so much pressure at Bayern Munich. But that’s how it is now. Together, we’ll all try to make the best of this situation for ourselves. Bayern Munich do that time and again, and we’ll do it now too.”

Jamal Musiala makes his comeback, but can he enjoy it?

After Ismael Saibari, Serge Gnabry, Luis Diaz and Alphonso Davies, Kane and Olise are the latest attacking players unavailable to Bayern Munich through injury. No exact diagnosis was initially known, but Olise left the stadium on crutches while the match was still being played.

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Jamal Musiala returned after eight weeks out with injury, coming on in the 67th minute and almost scoring to make it 2-1. Yet a Bayern executive once again questioned his ability to perform. This time Karl-Heinz Rummenigge openly raised the prospect of talks about Musiala's salary should the dribbler fail to return to his former self . It's starting to look like a campaign against Musiala at the record champions.