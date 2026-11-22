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Rodri, the Barcelona midfield star who remains sidelined through injury, gave instructions to teammate Eric García from the bench during the match against Villarreal, and played the role of leader in the dressing-room tunnel before the game.

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According to Sport newspaper, the scene quickly became the talk of social media.

With the Catalan side trailing 0-2 to Villarreal, Rodri called Eric García over and gave him instructions as though he were part of the coaching staff.

He looked the part in a smart black suit. The Guardiola-like gestures, the eye contact and the decisiveness all made it feel like a glimpse of the future.

As Sport put it: "It looked as though everyone was watching the embodiment of something inevitable: that Rodri will become a coach when he decides to hang up his boots, and that he will be one of the outstanding coaches."

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Nobody on the Barcelona bench seemed surprised. Neither was Eric García, who took Rodri's instructions in his stride. Barcelona came alive after the break and staged another comeback in a game of two halves: a disappointing first and a second that restored hope.

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Before the players walked out, the former Manchester City man was spotted in the tunnel, talking to several of them and geeing some up. One was Fermín López, who unwittingly provided the assist for the first goal but then hit back with a finish bearing his usual hallmark.

Hans Flick said after the match: "Rodri is very important to us, but players like Pedri and Bernal are doing a wonderful job. It is not easy to handle a match when you are two goals down."

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A muscle injury has kept Rodri out of two Barcelona matches, against Atlético Madrid and Villarreal, but his influence off the pitch hasn't faded.

A few days ago, he sent a firm message in an interview with Sport: "We have to raise our level and maintain it so that we can compete for everything."

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Even when the team were flying, the midfielder was already warning that opponents didn't need much to score and that Barcelona lacked control of games. His message was more self-critical than anything Flick had said up to that point.

The German coach hit back at his press conference before the Villarreal match, saying with a faint smile: "We all have to raise our level, and so does every individual player, including Rodri too."

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Against Villarreal, Barcelona still couldn't find the stability they'd been chasing before the break. It was another inconsistent display, with Marc Bernal again filling the defensive midfield role.

Frenkie de Jong, who had played at right-back at the Metropolitano, moved to centre-back this time alongside Gerard Martín.