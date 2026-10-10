Martin Demichelis's attack-minded side humiliated Eintracht Frankfurt with a thumping 6-0 (4-0) win and closed the gap on the league's leading pack.

Ezechiel Banzuzi (1), the outstanding hat-trick scorer Christopher Nkunku (5, 41, 44), Antonio Nusa (54) and substitute Tidiam Gomis (89) made sure RB head into next Tuesday's Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven with plenty of momentum.

For Eintracht, Leipzig remains an unhappy hunting ground. Frankfurt were already swept aside by RB last season (0-6), and now another heavy defeat has followed. Under new coach Adi Hütter, the side from Hesse are sinking deeper into crisis after just one win from five league matches.

Eintracht Frankfurt: How did Adi Hütter and the players react?

Afterwards, there was disbelief among SGE. "I find it hard to accept a team performance like that. Losing 6-0 in Leipzig really hurts," said Jonathan Burkardt, adding: "I feel especially sorry for the lads and girls who travelled here and had to put up with this sh*t. We weren't compact at all, we lost every duel at the back and then looked like a school team. If not everyone takes responsibility, we'll have problems again next week. The leaders failed again today as well."

Goalkeeper Noah Atubolu fumed: "Conceding 16 goals after five games is huge, we have to change something very quickly. The way we go into the game is appalling. The manner of it is completely unacceptable. We all play for Eintracht Frankfurt, for one of the biggest clubs in Germany, 3,500 fans travel with us - and we lose 6-0 here. We have to be ashamed of that. It cannot go on like this."

Following the "heavy defeat", Hütter bluntly questioned whether his defence were good enough for the Bundesliga. "In my view the result was a bit too high, but we simply defended badly. The way we allow crosses in, the way we don't orient ourselves to opponents in the box, the way we lack physicality. We allow counter-attacks, we don't stop them with tactical fouls, that doesn't work in the Bundesliga. We'll analyse it hard and fairly now, but then we have to hold out our hands to the players again. The lads didn't spare themselves in the interviews either, and that's exactly right."

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Why RB Leipzig were under pressure

With their performances so far inconsistent, Leipzig needed a result before the XXL international break and quickly brushed aside any doubts. From inside their own half, RB worked the ball down the right to the edge of the box, where Neil El Aynaoui crossed for the unmarked Banzuzi to score at the back post after just 56 seconds.

Then RB struck again against Eintracht's still sleepy defence and doubled their lead straight away. Nnamdi Collins, who had come into the starting line-up, was beaten by Nusa, and the Norwegian cut inside before picking out Nkunku in the penalty area.

Initially, the lead changed little in the Saxons' approach. RB impressed with early pressing, ran hard and played at real speed. Frankfurt recovered only slowly from the blows of the opening phase, but then began to turn the contest in their favour.

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Maarten Vandevoordt prevents Frankfurt comeback

Ritsu Doan missed the first big chance (31), left free in front of RB goalkeeper Maarten Vandevoordt, who then also excelled against Ansgar Knauff (37) and national team striker Jonathan Burkhardt (38). During Frankfurt's strongest spell, RB landed the next blow on the counter. Before the break, Nkunku completed the first perfect hat-trick in Leipzig's Bundesliga history.

At the break, Hütter reacted and introduced, among others, new Germany international Younes Ebnoutalib. Even so, the greater threat kept coming from Leipzig, who added another through Nusa. Banzuzi (63) had the chance to make it half a dozen from close range. Frankfurt created little, though Knauff (70) did force a save from a tight angle.