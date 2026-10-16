"It was my best game for Juve. I showed some good touches, but I can do even better," the Germany international said after scoring a temporary equaliser in the Old Lady's 2-1 win over Celta Vigo. "Goals always give me confidence, but I want to keep improving," Woltemade added.

Woltemade's strike partner Randal Kolo Muani scored the winner in the second minute of stoppage time. "When there are two strikers on the pitch, it's harder for defenders to mark us," the Newcastle United loanee said of his partnership with the former Frankfurt player. "But I'm not the coach (Luciano Spalletti; editor's note), and whatever the manager decides will definitely be the right decision."

After Marcos Alonso failed to control the ball with his chest, Woltemade was in exactly the right place to score his second Europa League goal for the Bianconeri since arriving in the summer. But the goal did not silence his critics in the Italian newspapers, as the assessment in Gazzetta dello Sport shows.

"Woltemade tries to play the role of centre-forward with the same unsuccessful persistence as a middle-aged man trying to put on his wedding suit from twenty years ago (and a few extra kilos) again," the newspaper wrote. On his goal, it offered a more matter-of-fact verdict: his finish had gone "precisely into our corner".

Nick Woltemade faces sharp criticism after latest league appearance

In Italy, Woltemade is still struggling. He has yet to score his first Serie A goal, although he has only appeared as a substitute in the league so far. After the 1-1 draw against Cagliari at the weekend, Tuttosport was particularly harsh on the former Stuttgart player. "Good luck, Mr Spalletti, making sense of this player, who currently looks like a foreign body," it wrote of his performance, giving him a rating of 5. Other headlines called him "discouraging", "completely out of place" and "a problem case".

On his first start for Juve, his only one until the match against Celta Vigo, Woltemade scored his first goal for the club from a penalty against NEC Nijmegen. The Turin club have no option to buy the striker, who is under contract with Newcastle until 2031.