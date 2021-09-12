Ligue 1 Wrap: Mavididi, Gouiri, Ekitike, Onana & Kakuta paint France with goals

Several African stars were on song in the French elite division, nevertheless, their teams suffered contrasting fortunes on Sunday evening

Stephy Mavididi was on target as Montpellier defeated Saint-Etienne 2-0 in Sunday’s Ligue 1 outing.

The England youth international of Congolese origin propelled La Paillade past the Saints inside Stade de la Mosson.

Having bowed 2-1 to Lille their last time out, Olivier Dall'Oglio’s men hosted the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard giants with the aspirations of returning to winning ways.

Both teams had their chances in an exciting first half, albeit, they lacked the cutting edge in front of goal.

Nevertheless, the hosts found themselves ahead in the 32nd minute as Mavididi beautifully drilled Teji Savanier’s assist past goalkeeper Etienne Green.

The visitors came out stronger in the second half, but they missed several scoring chances.

Two minutes after the hour mark, Montpellier doubled their advantage through Valere Germain.

In the closing minutes of the low scoring encounter, Mavidi was replaced by Yanis Guermouche while Congo’s Beni Makouana and Cameroon’s Ambroise Oyongo were not dressed for action.

Meanwhile, Gael Kakuta inspired Lens to a stunning 3-2 away triumph over Bordeaux.

Unbeaten in all matches of the 2021-22 season, the Blood and Gold travelled to Nouveau Stade de Bordeaux – aiming to continue their impressive form.

Six minutes before the half time break, Kakuta handed his team the lead after converting a free header from Przemysław Frankowski’s defence-splitting ball.

In the 43rd minute, Facundo Medina doubled the visitors’ lead as he rose highest to head Jonathan Clauss’ corner kick past goalkeeper Benoit Costil.

On the hour mark, the Girondins reduced their deficit thanks to Ricardo Mangas before Cameroonian midfielder Jean Onana levelled matters in the 88th minute.

With the game looking destined to end on a no winner, no vanquished note, Florian Sotoca sealed Lens’ win from the penalty mark.

Nigeria internationals Josh Maja and Samuel Kalu were not available for Vladimir Petkovic’s men due to contrasting reasons.