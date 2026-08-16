Greek sports portal Gazzetta reports that Konstantelias is already on his way to Dortmund to undergo the obligatory medical. According to the report, only the examination still stands in the way of the move.

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a fee of €30 million including bonus payments with PAOK. Konstantelias is set to sign a four-year contract and earn €3.2 million net per year.

After failed negotiations with 1. FC Cologne over a transfer for Said El Mala, Borussia Dortmund went all in on Konstantelias and his club and have driven the deal forward with all their might over the past 48 hours, according to the report. His compatriot Konstantinos Karetsas is also said to have played an important role in the process.

Recommended reading: "He has unique gifts!" What Konstantelias can give Borussia Dortmund

Did Karetsas help Borussia Dortmund pull off the Konstantelias coup?

Karetsas joined Dortmund from Genk at the start of August for around €30 million and is said to have told Konstantelias about his extremely positive impressions of Borussia Dortmund. The 23-year-old Konstantelias is not an out-and-out winger like El Mala, but he still brings qualities that can help Borussia Dortmund. He can play across the attack and offers pace and dribbling ability.

Already in the Europa League qualifiers, Konstantelias scored three goals in four matches and also set up another. Nevertheless, PAOK were knocked out in the third round by RSC Anderlecht after two defeats.

Konstantelias came through the ranks at PAOK, progressing through all the youth teams there, and only spent half a year on loan at the then Belgian second-division side KAS Eupen. After returning in the summer of 2022, he quickly established himself as a regular starter and, with 70 goal involvements in 190 competitive appearances, became a defining face of the attack that delivered PAOK their first league title in five years in 2024.

In 2025, he was voted Footballer of the Year in Greece, ahead of Borussia Dortmund new signing Karetsas and Christos Tzolis, who tore up the Belgian league over the past two years at Club Brugge and has now joined Arsenal FC for €40 million.

Getty Images

Will Borussia Dortmund also sign Joey Veerman?

Even with Konstantelias close to signing, Dortmund's squad planning is apparently still not complete. "Of course a bit of money will become available and we want to use that well in sporting and economic terms," said managing director Lars Ricken. Instead of putting €50 million on the table for El Mala, Borussia Dortmund are opting for a different solution. "Of course there is now the possibility that we could sign more than one player. We have a few players in mind who can strengthen us further," sporting director Ole Book assured.

Another target is apparently Joey Veerman of PSV Eindhoven. The 27-year-old reportedly has a release clause worth €20 million, but it expires in a few days. After PSV's friendly win against Excelsior Rotterdam on Saturday evening, Veerman responded to the rumours. "If it comes to that, it would be a great option for me. I've been waiting for that for years," Veerman told ESPN. With the end of the transfer window approaching, he added jokingly: "If they really want me that badly, they'll have to hurry." Borussia Dortmund also want to strengthen again at right-back.

Getty Images



