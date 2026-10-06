Thunderstorms brought the friendly between Uruguay and India to a sudden halt, forcing the players of both teams off the pitch and into the dressing rooms before play eventually resumed.

According to the British newspaper "The Sun", the referee stopped the match after just 27 minutes. Darwin Núñez had put Uruguay ahead from the penalty spot, only for Anirudh Thapa to level for India.

Lightning had been flashing across the sky since kick-off, and the media present fully expected the start to be delayed. It never was, and the stoppage came anyway.

A message flashed up on the giant screen at the "Salt Lake" Stadium: "The match has been stopped due to poor weather conditions".

Over the loudspeakers, the stadium repeated the warning: "The match has been stopped due to poor weather conditions, and we ask everyone in the stadium to enter and remain in protected areas".

Núñez, Rodrigo Bentancur and the rest of the Uruguay squad trooped off alongside the referees and coach Diego Forlán, all heading for the dressing rooms.

Some fans heeded the warning and made for the enclosed areas. Others stayed put in the stands to soak up the rain, while the photographers huddled under umbrellas.

Play got back under way after a stoppage of 39 minutes, with the heavy rain still pouring down.

Uruguay went on to win in crushing fashion, 6-1.



