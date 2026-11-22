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Ferrari drivers Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc get in each other’s way again at the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix. The Scuderia drop more valuable points, leaving team principal Fred Vasseur understandably furious. Ferrari must rein in one driver in particular.

Ferrari hoped Charles Leclerc's appointment as a full-time driver in 2019 would change their fortunes. Despite high-profile signings such as Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, major success had eluded them through some disastrous seasons on the track. Now they looked to a young driver from the Scuderia's academy to put things right. One of their own, he had the potential to take them back to the top and the talent to define an era.

At first, the plan seemed to be working. Leclerc had excelled at Ferrari's B-team, Sauber (later Alfa Romeo), under his mentor and current Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur. The Monegasque then delivered strong performances in the red car from the outset. He might have been ready to challenge for a world title even then, but the Scuderia's weak car often held him back. In his early years at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes were too strong. Later, Max Verstappen and Red Bull proved almost impossible to beat.

Yet the belief that Leclerc could one day win a world championship never seemed to fade, either in the paddock or among the wider public. Ferrari just needed to give him a car worthy of making the dream of many Tifosi a reality.

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Charles Leclerc feels the pressure from Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari

Almost eight years have passed since then. The Monegasque remains one of the best drivers on the grid, but since joining the Scuderia he has perhaps never been further from his ultimate goal: triumphing in red. This year has made it increasingly clear that Ferrari's inability to build a competitive car in Maranello is not the only problem. Part of it sits in the cockpit, behind the wheel.

Leclerc and Hamilton, then a recent arrival at the team, clashed repeatedly last season, including over team arrangements they had not honoured. But with the Scuderia hardly in contention for the leading places, those incidents carried little weight. Whether the pair finished seventh and eighth rather than fifth and sixth barely registered.

This year is different. Ferrari may not have the best package, but their car can compete for wins and podiums if the drivers play their part. Instead, Leclerc and Hamilton now clash with troubling regularity. Each incident costs the Scuderia valuable points over a weekend and damages their position in the overall standings. Ferrari sit second behind Mercedes, but Red Bull have the momentum and are closing the gap. With two races remaining, they trail by just 77 points.

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Leclerc, in particular, keeps leaving those on the Ferrari pit wall shaking their heads with baffling moves on track. The impression is growing that the Monegasque cannot cope with the pressure Hamilton has put on him since the start of the season. The seven-time champion has adapted to the new regulations much better than Leclerc. After struggling to match his team-mate last year, Hamilton is now ahead of him in the championship.

That conflict spilled onto the track again in Las Vegas , where Leclerc launched another wildly over-eager attack on Hamilton. They collided and finished seventh and tenth rather than on the podium.

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How will Ferrari settle the pecking order next season?

"The pressure is rising; it’s much worse than it was 18 months ago. Over the past two or three races, the situation between the two has become unmanageable," Vasseur fumed afterwards . The Ferrari team principal sensed a "mutual lack of understanding" between the drivers: "It’s between the drivers, not between the team and the drivers. First and foremost, they have to respect each other, but they also have to respect the team."

Leclerc bore the main responsibility for the latest incident. During the race, the Scuderia had instructed him not to attempt an overtake under any circumstances when the situation was unclear. "He clearly made a mistake that cost the team dearly." Vasseur summoned Leclerc immediately after the chequered flag. "Charles, I want to see you straight after the race, before anyone else," the team principal said over the radio.

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Ferrari will field the pair again next year. If the Scuderia want to challenge for the title, team management must lay down the law before then. That could mean bringing their former "golden boy" into line and giving priority to the more consistent Hamilton.

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