Lewandowski matches Ronaldo scoring feat as Bayern smash Chelsea at Stamford Bridge

The German side made light work of the Blues thanks to the Polish star and his career-best Champions League goals return

Robert Lewandowski equalled a record set by Cristiano Ronaldo as he led to an emphatic win at .

Lewandowski scored once and assisted another two goals as the leaders claimed a 3-0 win at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last-16 tie on Tuesday.

The Bayern striker combined with Serge Gnabry to devastating effect to set up two goals in the space of three minutes for the winger, before tapping in a cross from the electric Alphonso Davies to secure a potentially unassailable first-leg advantage.

Lewandowski moved onto 11 goals in seven Champions League games, his best record in a single season, while he also matched Ronaldo's record of nine away goals scored in Europe's top club competition in the same campaign set back in 2013-14.

Remarkably, the star had gone 672 minutes without a goal in the Champions League knockout phase until his simple finish.

Bayern's win means the Bundesliga leaders have scored three or more goals away from home against four separate English sides in the competition since 2013 - Arsenal twice, , and now Chelsea.

The margin of defeat was Chelsea's heaviest at home in any European competition in their history.

Gnabry, meanwhile, matched a record previously set by Ronaldinho with his two-goal performance at Stamford Bridge.

Additionally, the German winger scored his sixth goal in London in the Champions League this season, having previously fired four against Tottenham in the group stage.

While Lewandowski and Gnabry were responsible for the goals on Tuesday evening, it was the performance of young converted full-back Davies that particularly caught the eye.

The 19-year-old Canadian international was a menace down the left with his pace and also kept Chelsea wing-back Reece James on the fringes of the action with some superb defensive work.

As well as creating two chances overall, including Lewandowski's tap-in, Davies regained possession eight times in the 90 minutes. Only Thiago Alcantara (17) did so more often for Hansi Flick's side.

Up next for Bayern Munich is a match against this weekend ahead of a DFB-Pokal quarterfinal clash against .