WATCH: Lewandowski's dazzling flick sets up Pedri goal for Barcelona in Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona demolished Pumas in their final pre-season outing

Barcelona newcomer Robert Lewandowski gave Camp Nou a dazzling first-half performance on Sunday in the Joan Gamper Trophy that saw him score and register two outrageous assists - the pick of the bunch being a lovely flick into the path of Pedri. The Spaniard sent the defender the Pumas wrong way before powering a strike into the bottom corner and scoring Barca's fourth of the night.

Raphinha and Ousmane Dembele also linked up nicely in the rampant first-half showing, with the Frenchman hammering the ball home from just inside the box.

Barcelona ultimately emerged 6-0 winners in the historic exhibition fixture.

WATCH: Lewandowski and Pedri combine for Barcelona's fourth goal against Pumas

What else happened in the match?

What did Pedri say about playing with Lewandowski?

The young midfielder was full of praise for his new teammate after the game, saying: "It's a luxury to play with Lewandowski, it's a show."

How has pre-season gone for Barcelona?

Victory in the Joan Gamper Trophy capped off an encouraging pre-season for Xavi's new-look side.

Barcelona have not lost any of their warm-up games and secured some impressive results along the way. They kicked off with a rusty 1-1 draw against UE Olot, but soon blew away the cobwebs by dismantling Inter Miami 6-0.

A 1-0 victory over Clasico rivals Real Madrid followed, before they drew with Juventus 2-2 and beat the New York Red Bulls 2-0.

Barcelona's season gets underway properly on Saturday, August 13, when they host Rayo Vallecano at Camp Nou.