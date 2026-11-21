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A former Real Madrid player has continued to turn heads in La Liga, with his name linked to a striking statistic that has put his career back in the spotlight and placed him in comparison with some of the leading stars of Real Madrid and Barcelona.

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Spanish statistician Alexis, known as "Mister Chip", has revealed that Real Betis star Ferran García is yet to lose a La Liga match he has played in the round immediately after an international break.

The run now stands at 16 games: 10 wins and 6 draws. The latest came tonight, as his side drew 1-1 with Sevilla on matchday 13 of La Liga.

That puts García level with Real Madrid's Fede Valverde, who has also gone 16 such matches unbeaten. Valverde's numbers are stronger, though, with 13 wins and 3 draws.

Barcelona's Eric García sits just behind them on 15, while Pedri, Gavi, Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal have each gone 14 in a row without defeat.

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The former Real Madrid man built the run across three clubs. It began at Rayo Vallecano, continued on his return to Real Madrid and has carried on at Real Betis since the start of this season.

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Now 27, Ferran García joined Real Madrid's academy in 2013 as an under-15 and worked his way through the age groups to the reserve team. His first-team chance came in December 2018 against Melilla in the Copa del Rey, and he marked it with an assist.

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Regular first-team football proved hard to come by, so he looked elsewhere. He joined Rayo Vallecano on loan in September 2020, and the move became permanent in the summer of 2021. Real Madrid kept 50% of his rights, giving them a financial edge should he return or move to another club.

Read also: An American lifeline in La Liga: will Barcelona finally rid themselves of the Ter Stegen burden?

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Rayo turned his career around. He became a key man, helped the club win promotion to La Liga and then impressed in the top flight, which revived Real Madrid's interest in his services.

Madrid moved to bring him back in February 2023, using their half-share of his rights to pay 5 million euros rather than the 10 million release clause. He officially returned that July on a four-season contract and spent three seasons with the first team, playing 110 matches in all competitions and winning five trophies, including the Champions League and La Liga.

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His second spell at the Bernabéu club ended in July 2026, when Real Madrid agreed a deal with Real Betis for the Spanish full-back. He signed a contract running until June 2030.

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