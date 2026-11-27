Share Follow GOAL on Google

Advertisement

Against OSC Lille, Lennart Karl was suddenly Bayern Munich's last remaining fully fit, established attacker. Just when the 18-year-old was needed most, he produced perhaps his worst display for the club.

Bayern Munich's headlines now revolve around debates about Jamal Musiala . They concern his neurological dysfunction, his performances and a possible pay cut. There is also the question of why those discussions are taking place in public at all. Club patriarch Uli Hoeneß set the affair in motion almost three weeks ago with his headline-grabbing appearance on Bayerischer Rundfunk.

Before that, what was the big story at Bayern? Here's a clue: public comments from Hoeneß sparked it exactly two weeks before the Musiala affair began. It also involved a young Bayern academy product. Got it?

It was Lennart Karl. In an interview with Welt am Sonntag in late October, Hoeneß called for more "humility" from Karl and more "pressure" on him, while announcing a "serious conversation" with him . Hoeneß (74) apparently has something of a problem with Karl (18) as a character. A hugely talented footballer, Karl is also an extrovert from a generation utterly alien to Hoeneß. Favourite club? Real Madrid. Pink outfits, provocative goal celebrations, step-over extravaganzas and a constant social media presence, often looking glamorous alongside his influencer girlfriend Zoe Käppele.

Advertisement Advertisement

Lennart Karl responded to Uli Hoeneß's criticism with two goals

After Hoeneß's rebuke, everyone had their say. Unlike with Musiala now, Karl also faced criticism from Bayern's sporting leadership. Sporting director Max Eberl said the right winger was in a footballing "slump" and had made "one or two missteps". Karl's agent Michael Ballack defended his client and criticised Hoeneß for having "publicly made him a target". Ballack's comments on DAZN also sparked a separate debate about whether his dual role as Karl's agent and a TV pundit was acceptable .

Related Topics

Next matches HSV Bundesliga 09:30 FCB

Karl had struggled with injuries in the spring, missed the World Cup and started the season poorly. Even before Hoeneß's comments, his form had begun to improve slightly. Then came his best spell of the season. Karl gave Bayern the lead in their impressive 2-0 win over Atletico Madrid, then made a much-discussed blah-blah-blah gesture in celebration . Was it aimed at Hoeneß? A few days later, Karl also scored against FSV Mainz 05 in the Bundesliga.

Curiously, Hoeneß played down the matter in the same BR appearance in which he turned his attention to Musiala instead. "I played a part in 50 per cent" of Karl's recent goals, Hoeneß said with satisfaction at the time. That is, one of the two.

IMAGO

Advertisement

Lennart Karl disappointed against Köln and Lille

Karl's upturn proved short-lived. First came an international break that must have been deeply disheartening for him. National team coach Jürgen Klopp gave Karl just eight minutes in total across the two wins over Serbia and the Netherlands , while debutant Brajan Gruda shone on the right wing.

Friday's 1-1 draw with 1. FC Köln brought another disappointing display from Karl. His two attacking partners, Harry Kane and Michael Olise, also suffered injuries. With Serge Gnabry and Ismael Saibari currently out, and Jamal Musiala and Luis Diaz only just returning from injury, Karl was suddenly the last remaining fully fit, established attacker.

Advertisement

Bayern's hopes against OSC Lille therefore rested largely on him. Instead of leading the makeshift attack alongside Konrad Laimer, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Nathaniel Brown, Karl produced perhaps his worst performance yet for Bayern's first team in the 2-1 defeat . He made no impact in attack and defended far too half-heartedly against Nathan Ngoy, who provided the assist for Lille's equaliser.

Karl is back in a "slump". Given Bayern's shortage of players, his dip in form hurts especially badly right now, though it is unlikely to have any real consequences. With few alternatives, Karl will get plenty of chances to play in the coming weeks. He will probably start again against Hamburger SV on Saturday.