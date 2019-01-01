Leicester vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

Claude Puel is looking to ease the pressure on him by getting his first victory over Roy Hodgson, who will become the oldest manager in league history

Leicester welcome to the King Power Stadium on Saturday looking to put an end to their worrying slump in the .

After losing to , and in recent weeks, the Foxes need to bounce back when they take on more evenly-matched opposition this week.

Leicester are just one spot and five points above Palace in the Premier League table after 26 games and the London club are not in great form either, but they have taken five points from their last three matches in the league.

Game Leicester vs Crystal Palace Date Saturday, February 23 Time 5.30pm GMT/12.30pm ET Stream ( US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBC Sports Live fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will by shown on BT Sport 1. It can also be streamed on the BT Sport app.

UK TV channel Online stream BT Sport 1 BT Sport app

Squads & Team

Position Leicester players Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Ward, Jakupovic Defenders Simpson, Pereira, Morgan, Soyuncu, Evans, Maguire, Chilwell, Fuchs Midfielders Mendy, Ndidi, Choudhury, Maddison, Barnes, Gray, Ghezzal, James, Tielemans Forwards Vardy, Okazaki, Ihenacho

Daniel Amartey and Marc Albrighton are still unavailable while James Maddison and Ben Chilwell are doubts for Saturday's game.

The Foxes welcome back Nampalys Mendy from injury.



Possible Leicester starting XI: Schmeichel, Pereira, Maguire, Evans, Fuchs, Ndidi, Ghezzal, Choudhury, Tielemans, Barnes, Gray.

Position Crystal Palace players Goalkeepers Hennessey, Guaita, Speroni Defenders Sakho, Tomkins, Riedewald, Dann, Van Aanholt, Souare, Wan-Bissaka, Ward, Kelly Midfielders Milivojevic, Kouyate, McArthur, Schlupp, Meyer, Kaikai, Townsend, Sako Forwards Zaha, Benteke, Ayew, Wickham

Connor Wickham and Julian Speroni are likely to miss out along with defenders Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Martin Kelly.

Palace see Cheikhou Kouyate and James Tomkins back in the squad and Wilfried Zaha returns from suspension.

Possible Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita, Ward, Tomkins, Sakho, Van Aanholt, McArthur, Milivojevic, Kouyate, Townsend, Batshuayi, Zaha .

& Match Odds

Leicester are slight 5/4 favourites to win at Bet365. Palace are 5/2 get the three points, while the draw is 12/5.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more .

Match Preview

Roy Hodgson will become the oldest manager in Premier League history on Saturday and the 71-year-old will be eager to mark the occasion with a much-needed win.

Palace are just three points above the relegation zone before their trip to Leicester, but they are unbeaten in their last five games. Hodgson's men have taken five points from three league matches between victories against Tottenham and Doncaster.

The former boss has not given up hope of finishing in the top half of the Premier League and urged his side to fight for every point they can get.

"Every point in this league, let alone every victory, is something which has to be fought for and you maybe even need a little bit of luck on your side to get that point, or those three points," he said at a press conference.

"All you can hope for is that the team's going to go there well prepared, well capable and believing that they're going to do it. I think that's what will be the case for us tomorrow against Leicester and then we'll have to see what the game throws up."

The manager will feel he has an edge over his Leicester counterpart as well, given his team have won all three times they have faced Claude Puel's side, scoring nine and not conceding any.

The Foxes boss is under pressure, too, and in dire need of a confidence boost. Leicester have collected just one point from their last five games in the league, but the coach is confident things are improving as he took some positives from their 3-1 defeat at Tottenham two weeks ago.

Article continues below

"In our last game, we showed different, good moves," he said. "For example, sometimes Spurs played deep because they were on the defence. We played well, we found solutions, we showed good patience but also good tempo and it was very interesting.

"We showed different possibilities to play on the counter attack and to play against a deep block. I was pleased with our performance."

He added: "I think of course we need to join the performance with the right result,” he said. “We need points, that is normal."