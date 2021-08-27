UEFA Europa League

Leicester drawn with Napoli in Europa League group stage

Leicester have been drawn in a group with Napoli in the Europa League.

Brendan Rodgers' side will have been placed in Group C alongside the Serie A outfit and Russian club Spartak Moscow.

Meanwhile, Rangers are in Group A with Lyon, Sparta Prague and Brondby and Celtic will have to face Bayer Leverkusen and Real Betis in Group G.

More to follow...