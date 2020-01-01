Leicester City's Ndidi names former Chelsea star Mikel as his idol

The 23-year-old has spoken of his admiration for the former Super Eagles captain and picked him as his role model

midfielder Wilfred Ndidi has named former star John Obi Mikel as his idol, stating he grew up watching him.

Mikel made a name for himself at Stamford Bridge where he spent 11 years and his ball-winning skills stood out, helping the Blues to win a number of laurels including the and the Premier League.

Ndidi played along with Mikel for four years in the Super Eagles before the 32-year-old retired from international duty after the 2019 , where finished third and has spoken highly of his former captain.

“Mikel is my idol. He is the only player I know I cherished in that defensive midfield position. You can’t just get the ball from Mikel," Ndidi told Super Eagles media team in an Instagram chat.

"You have to work very hard. The qualities he possesses stand him out anyway for me. I grew up watching him at Chelsea and I must say he was a gem during his time there."

Ndidi has established himself as one of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier League, delivering impressive performances for the Foxes.

He has also been a key member of the Super Eagles since making his debut for the West Africans in 2015.

The midfielder will hope to continue his fine form when the Premier League resumes, having been suspended due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.