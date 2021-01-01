Leicester City’s Ndidi ends 15-month Premier League goal drought against Chelsea

The Nigerian midfielder helped Brendan Rodgers’ men secure a home victory against the visiting Blues in Tuesday’s English top-flight encounter

Wilfred Ndidi ended his Premier League goal drought as defeated 2-0 on Tuesday evening.

The international inspired his team to victory at the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers’ men stepped up their bid for a second Premier League diadem.

The Foxes went into the clash hoping to extend their winning streak to three consecutive English elite division games following their 2-0 triumph over the last time out. On the other hand, Frank Lampard’s fancied their chance of another away win having picked up a 1-0 win at Ola Aina’s .

Six minutes into the game, James Maddison worked a short corner-kick from the right to Marc Albrighton, who then cut back to Harvey Barnes on the edge of the box. The attacker sliced his shot backwards, and the Super Eagle picked up the loose ball before lashing it from range into the bottom left corner of Edouard Mendy’s post.

With that strike, the former star scored for the first time in 37 English elite division games. The last time he found the net was on September 29, 2019, when Leicester City romped to a 5-0 win over .

Leicester’s Wilfred Ndidi has scored more Premier League goals vs Chelsea than any other team (2), while three of his seven goals in the competition have come from outside the box. pic.twitter.com/AuFUdEczEN — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) January 19, 2021

Also, the 24-year-old has now scored more Premier League goals against the Stamford Bridge lords than any team.

In addition, three of his seven goals in the tournament have came from outside the goal area.

Victory was sealed for the hosts in the 41st minute after Maddison doubled the Foxes’ advantage thanks to an assist from Albrighton.

Ndidi was in action from start to finish while his compatriot Kelechi Iheanacho replaced Jamie Vardy in the 88th minute. Rodger’s team now occupies the summit of the EPL, having garnered 38 points from 19 outings so far in the 2020-21 season - one point ahead of closest challengers .

After their fourth-round clash against at the Brentford Community Stadium, Leicester travel to Goodison Park for a date with Carlo Ancelotti’s . On the other hand, Chelsea are currently eighth with 29 points and host Wolverhampton Wanderers after their FA Cup contest with English second-tier side Luton Town.