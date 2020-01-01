Leicester City’s Iheanacho closing in on Giroud’s Premier League record

The Nigerian forward scored his first league goal of 2020 against the Toffees, and is within touching distance of the Frenchman’s feat

international Kelechi Iheanacho is closing in on a Premier League record currently held by ’s Olivier Giroud.

With question marks over his future at King Power Stadium, the ex- man scored a goal for the Foxes in their 2-1 defeat to in Wednesday’s English topflight encounter.

Richarlison and Gylfi Sigurdsson handed Carlo Ancelotti’s men a two-goal lead at the Goodison Park to head into the half-time break with an immense advantage.

More teams

Nevertheless, Iheanacho pulled one back for Brendan Rodgers’ side in the 51st minute – five minutes after replacing Englishman Harvey Barnes. ’s Mason Holgate tried clearing the ball but it hits the Nigerian in the face and springs into the net.

The goal was his first league goal in 2020, and that brought him only next to international Giroud who is the competition’s most productive substitute with 16 goals since the 23-year-old's EPL debut against on August 30, 2015.

For Iheanacho, it was his eighth goal as a replacement and he needs eight more strikes to equal the World Cup winner’s mark.

Despite the loss, Leicester sit in third position in the log as they continue their chase for a place in next season’s , albeit they face a stiff competition from and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Following his inability to tie down a regular place in Pep Guardiola’s Citizens, Iheanacho was sold to the King Power Stadium outfit for a reported fee of £25 million fee on a five-year deal in 2017.

Five months after joining Rodgers’ team, he became the first player in English football to be awarded a goal by VAR after the referee had been incorrectly ruled offside for his second goal against Fleetwood Town.

Reports have it that the forward who boasts of four goals in 15 league games so far could be shipped out of the club at the end of the season owing to low productivity.

Article continues below

Even at this, he would be hoping to keep up with his newly found form when Leicester City welcome Wilfred Zaha and Jordan Ayew’s before travelling to the Emirates Stadium for a date with Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal on Tuesday.