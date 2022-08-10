Leicester City to face Stockport while Newcastle take on Tranmere in Carabao Cup second round

Leicester City will face Stockport while Newcastle will take on Tranmere to headline the second round of the Carabao Cup. Matches are set to be held on August 23-24.
The second round sees the introduction of the two remaining Championship clubs, Watford and Burnley, who finished 18th and 19th in the 2021–22 Premier League season, as well as the Premier League clubs not involved in either the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.
Liverpool are the current holders after the Reds defeated Chelsea to claim the trophy last season.
Carabao Cup second round
Section
Game
Northern
Bolton Wanderers - Aston Villa
Northern
Derby County - West Brom or Sheffield United
Northern
Wolverhampton Wanderers - Preston North End
Northern
Leeds United - Barnsley
Northern
Fleetwood Town - Everton
Northern
Sheffield Wednesday - Rochdale
Northern
Tranmere Rovers - Newcastle
Northern
Rotherham United - Morecambe
Northern
Barrow - Lincoln City
Northern
Stockport County - Leicester City
Northern
Bradford City - Blackburn Rovers
Northern
Grimsby Town - Nottingham Forest
Northern
Shrewsbury Town - Burnley
Southern
Stevenage - Petersbrough United
Southern
Norwich City - Bournemouth
Southern
Oxford United - Crystal Palace
Southern
Watford - MK Dons
Southern
Colchester United - Brentford
Southern
Wycombe Wanderers - Bristol City
Southern
Walsall - Charlton Athletic
Southern
Crawley Town - Fulham
Southern
Cambridge United - Southampton
Southern
Gillingham - Exeter City
Southern
Forest Green Rovers -Brighton & Hove Albion