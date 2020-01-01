Leicester City hero Iheanacho shifts focus to Southampton game

After saving the Foxes’ blushes against Aston Villa, the Nigerian is now looking forward to the English top-flight clash with the Saints

Kelechi Iheanacho has now turned his attention to Saturday’s Premier League encounter with .

The Nigerian came from the bench to help the Foxes earn a 1-1 draw with in Wednesday’s English Football League Cup semi-final first leg tie.

Great come back foxes 🦊 never quit. Happy to get another goal all glory to God pic.twitter.com/AHjv6pyLfY — Kelechi Iheanacho (@67Kelechi) January 8, 2020

With Dean Smith’s men taking the lead through Frederic Guilbert, Iheanacho ensured the game ended all square after firing past Orjan Nyland in the game’s closing stages.

The goal also ensured the ex- man has now been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against the Villans.

7 - Kelechi Iheanacho has been directly involved in seven goals in his five competitive appearances against Aston Villa (five goals, two assists) - more than any other opponent in his professional club career. Protagonist. pic.twitter.com/WIFLkYEV1z — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 8, 2020

“It’s another goal,” Iheanacho told Leicester City media after the game. “I’m really happy. I got the chance and I took it.

“As a striker, you need to be focused and composed in front of goal and the chance came and we took it.

“The squad did really well in the second half and the press we did led to the goal so we’re happy.”

Brendan Rodgers’ men are second in the Premier League, and victory over Southampton at the King Power Stadium will keep them in the title race.

And Iheanacho feels the game with the Saints must be tackled first before talking about the Cup's return leg.

“I think it wasn’t a bad result, we got the draw,” he continued.

“We should’ve done better but in the second half we were a bit better. Now, we need to focus on the next games.

“It’s two legs now. Of course, we have a Premier League game next, but I think we’ll concentrate on that then we’ll get to Villa Park and see what happens.”