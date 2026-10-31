The striker put Bremen ahead in the 57th minute of the Bundesliga match against TSG Hoffenheim, finishing a determined move with even greater conviction. He is the first Werder player since Völler in the 1982/83 season, and only the second ever, to score at least once in seven consecutive Bundesliga matches.

During the week, Füllkrug also scored twice in the DFB Cup match away to Borussia Dortmund (2-3). That makes him the first Werder player since the Bundesliga was founded for the 1963/64 season to score in eight consecutive competitive matches. Not even World Cup winner Völler, who played up front for Bremen from 1982 to 1987, managed that.

"I don't score goals to break the record," Füllkrug stressed after the final whistle on Sky. Eren Dinkci doubled the lead in the 82nd minute to seal a 2-0 home win for the Green-Whites. "Our character was excellent again. It's tremendous fun playing with this team," Füllkrug continued. Dinkci praised the veteran: "When he thumps in the opener with that kind of conviction, it gives the whole team energy."

Back at SVW on loan from West Ham United since mid-August, Füllkrug continued his outstanding start to the season against Hoffenheim. The 33-year-old leads the Bundesliga scoring charts with nine goals, and each one strengthens his case for a return to the Germany national team.

Next matches VFB Bundesliga 12:30 SVW

Will Klopp select Füllkrug for the Germany squad on Thursday?

Füllkrug, who was last in the Germany squad in September 2025 and missed, among other things, the World Cup last summer, remains cautious about a return. "We've ushered in a new era in Germany and want to be young and dynamic. I understand that, if that's the case. And if not, we can still respond to that," Füllkrug said last weekend on Aktuelles Sportstudio on ZDF. He stressed that he would always be available if new Germany coach Jürgen Klopp needed him.

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Klopp left Füllkrug out of his first squad for the Nations League matches in late September and early October. Speaking about the Bremen striker on DAZN recently, around the time of Bayern Munich's Champions League match against Arsenal (2-2), Klopp suggested Füllkrug's age made a call-up less likely: "Niclas Füllkrug is scoring goal after goal in the Bundesliga, but he's 33. That's not my fault."

Still, Klopp is not ruling anything out ahead of announcing his squad for the upcoming November internationals next Thursday: "Lionel Messi has just played in a World Cup at, what was he, 39 or 40. So it can be done. But first of all, I'm glad Niclas is back and playing the way he is, because he'd had physical problems, whatever they were. And right now he looks fresher than ever. So it's all good."

His squad announcement in a few days will show whether Klopp continues to leave out Füllkrug despite the 24-cap Germany international's astonishing scoring streak (14 goals). Werder are thriving too, sitting fifth with 15 points from their first eight matches.