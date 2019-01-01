Leganes hero Youssef En-Nesyri credits team display for Huesca triumph

The Moroccan striker netted the decisive goal for Mauricio Pellegrino's side who ended a five-game winless run across all competitions

star Youssef En-Nesyri has praised his teammates for a performance that earned them a 1-0 win over in Saturday’s LaLiga fixture.

The 21-year-old's goal in the 73rd minute was all that was needed by Leganes to see off their visitors at Estadio Municipal de Butarque.

En-Nesyri was played through on goal by Jonathan Silva to register his second goal of the season on his 16th league appearance.

The victory was their first win since their 1-0 win over on December 4 and the talisman has hailed his team’s response after consecutive defeats to and in their last two outings.

"Great victory and great work of the whole team," En- Nesyri wrote on Instagram.

Leganes are 14th in the Spanish top-flight standings with 22 points from 19 matches, three points above the drop zone.

The ex-Malaga attacker will be looking to build on his scoring form when Leganes host Real Madrid for the return fixture of the on Wednesday.