Leeds United's Nketiah has been below par - Mills

The former Whites defender claims the Anglo-Ghanaian forward has not lived up to expectations this season

Ex- centre-back Danny Mills has stated that Eddie Nketiah's performances this season have been below par.

The 20-year-old joined the Whites on loan from Arsenal and has struggled for game time, playing just 454 minutes of competitive football.

His time on the sidelines with an abdominal problem has also not helped matters.

All this has led to Mills saying Nketiah has not lived up to what is expected of him.

“He [Nketiah] has had limited opportunities, but we haven’t really seen much from him when he’s had those opportunities," Mills told Football Insider.

“And when you come from a big club with a big reputation, you have to perform, and you’d have to say if anyone has been below par, it’s Eddie Nketiah based on the performances he has had.”

Nketiah has scored five goals in 14 competitive games, with 12 appearances in the Championship, all happening from the bench.

Leeds are second on the English second tier log, two points behind West Bromwich Albion. They host at Elland Road on Tuesday night.