Leeds United to rename Elland Road stand in Norman Hunter tribute

The 1966 World Cup winner sadly died last week after contracting coronavirus, with the Championship club keen to honour their former player

are to rename a stand at Elland Road in honour of the late Norman Hunter.

The Championship club announced the news on Thursday, just under a week after the 76-year-old died after succumbing to coronavirus.

Hunter made 726 appearances for Leeds over a 14-year career with the club, proving integral to their success under Don Revie.

The club's owner Andrea Radrizzani said of the decision to rename the south stand: "Naming the south stand after Norman is the very least we could do to recognise the lifetime of hard work and dedication he gave to our football club.

"Norman was respected and loved by everyone connected to the club and as we battle through uncertain times it is unlikely that he will be able to be given the send-off he deserves and therefore we expect the South Stand to be bouncing when fans are finally allowed to return to Elland Road and pay their respects to a giant of the game."

His wife Sue told the club's official website: "As a family we are touched by the club's decision to name the South Stand after Norman and we would like to take this opportunity to thank the supporters of the club and the game in general for the amazing messages of sympathy we have received in recent days.

"Finally, once again we would also like to thank all the doctors and nurses and everyone in the NHS who supported Norman too."

Hunter won two First Division titles, the League Cup and the . He was a part of Leeds' -Cities Fairs Cup-winning sides in 1968 and 1971 and tasted defeat in the final of the European Cup in 1975, having lost at the same stage of the European Cup Winners' Cup two years earlier.

A part of 's World Cup-winning squad in 1966, Hunter won 28 caps for his country, scoring two goals.

The renaming of the stand follows the changing of the name of the north end of the ground, in honour of former manager Revie, who was in charge of the club between 1961 and 1974.

The west stand was also renamed back in 2004 in honour of the club's legendary former player John Charles.