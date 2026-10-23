Al-Ahli beat Al-Khaleej 4-1 this Friday evening at Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, in the Saudi Roshn Pro League.

The fixture had been due to take place on Thursday evening. Then the Saudi Roshn Pro League pushed it back 24 hours "for logistical considerations".

Al-Ahli pressed from the off and carved out the first real threat in the sixth minute, Trincão firing a low shot inside the box that goalkeeper Al-Haidari saved at the second attempt.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 11th minute. Toney rose superbly to meet a well-placed free-kick cross and buried his header. The flag went up for offside, but VAR overturned it and confirmed the goal.

Trincão almost doubled the lead in first-half stoppage time, his powerful effort from outside the box cannoning off the Al-Khaleej defence and flying just over the bar.

Al-Khaleej came out hunting for an equaliser after the break. Barrow lashed a low shot from the edge of the box in the 49th minute, only to see it drift just wide of the post.

Then Al-Ahli punished them. The second arrived in the 57th minute off a glaring error from Al-Haidari, who dithered far too long in clearing the ball. Toney pounced, squared it to Bondarenko, and the midfielder slotted home with ease.

Four minutes later, the hosts killed it off. Toney conjured a magical through ball from inside his own half to split the defence, Trincão racing clear, rounding the challenge of Al-Haidari and finishing coolly into the net.

Al-Khaleej's night got worse in the 70th minute. The referee brandished a red card to Benegas for a violent tackle and assault on Ibáñez, after consulting the VAR.

The visitors pulled one back in the 87th minute. Hussein Al-Issa jinked past a string of challenges down the right and delivered a low cross for Al-Khaibari to tap in from close range.

A penalty followed in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Crispo bringing down Toney. The Englishman stepped up and rifled it to Al-Haidari's right.

That big win lifts Al-Ahli to 21 points and fifth in the table. Al-Khaleej stay stuck on 12, down in tenth.