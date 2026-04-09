Al-Nassr will be boosted by the return of three players for their Saudi Roshen League clash with Al-Akhdoud, though one of their star names remains sidelined.

Al-Nassr will travel to Prince Hathloul bin Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium in Najran on Saturday for the 28th-round Roshen League clash with Al-Akhdoud.

According to Saudi newspaper Al-Riyadiah, French winger Kingsley Coman is now fit after joining the first-team training session on Thursday.

The French winger has overcome the muscle injury that sidelined him for the 5-2 win over Al-Najma last Friday at Al-Awal Park Stadium in Round 27.

Read also: Al-Ahly are not the first... 8 clubs have criticised the refereeing in the Roshen League... and a surprising stance from Al-Nasr

Koman is the third player to regain full fitness ahead of the trip, joining Portuguese winger João Félix and Ayman Yahya, who sat out the Al-Najma win through suspension.

All three are expected to slot back into the starting line-up, with Koman replacing Abdulrahman Gharib, João Félix coming in for Abdullah Al-Hamdan, and Ayman Yahya taking over from Saad Al-Nasser.

However, Spanish centre-back Iñigo Martínez remains sidelined after sitting out Thursday’s session and focusing on his individual rehabilitation programme due to a separate muscle injury.

Al-Nassr currently lead the Saudi Pro League with 70 points, two clear of Al-Hilal and four ahead of Al-Ahli, having played one match fewer than both.