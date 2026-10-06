Saudi Arabia's players swept the individual awards at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", after being crowned champions.

The Green Falcons beat the UAE 2-0 at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday to lift the trophy.

When the final whistle blew, the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation announced the tournament's top performers. Saudi names dominated the list.

Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia's Saleh Abu Al-Shamat took best player in the final.

Hammam Al-Hammami claimed best player of the tournament overall, with Mohammed Al-Owais named best goalkeeper. Yemen's Adel Abbas provided the only exception, scooping the best young player award.

Firas Al-Buraikan, the Al-Ahli and Saudi Arabia striker, finished as the tournament's top scorer with 3 goals, two against Oman and one against the UAE.

This is Saudi Arabia's first title in 23 years, since their triumph in 2003. The UAE, meanwhile, failed to reclaim the crown they last held in 2013.