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Portuguese magic took centre stage as Saudi side Al-Nassr claimed another win in the AFC Champions League Elite, this time at the expense of Qatar's Al-Sadd.

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Al-Nassr beat Al-Sadd 2-1 at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, on Tuesday, on matchday five of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

Inside three minutes, Al-Nassr had a problem. French winger Kingsley Coman went down injured after a collision with an Al-Sadd player and had to come off, with Saudi striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan replacing him.

It was cruel timing. Coman was making his first start for Al-Nassr since the serious injury that had kept him out of action recently.

Nine minutes later, in the 12th minute, the mood changed. Al-Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo was fouled inside the box and won a penalty.

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Ronaldo took it himself and made no mistake in the 13th minute, smashing a thunderous shot to the right of goalkeeper Meshaal Barsham.

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That ended a spot-kick curse that had dogged the Portuguese star at Al-Nassr since the start of the season. He'd missed two penalties in a row for the first time in the Saudi Pro League, against Neom and Al-Ahli, matching his total misses in the competition last season.

His last successful penalty for Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League came on 3 April, in the 5-2 win over Al-Najma. This time he found the net from the spot in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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It was a historic goal for the Portuguese star, too, making him Al-Nassr's all-time leading scorer in the AFC Champions League Elite with 17 goals, one ahead of Moroccan striker Abderrazak Hamdallah, who scored 16 for the club in the competition.

The celebrations didn't last. In the 22nd minute Akram Afif slipped a superb through ball to Mohammed Waad, who finished brilliantly past Brazilian goalkeeper Bento to equalise for Al-Sadd.

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Ronaldo nearly had a second in the 35th minute. Brazilian midfielder Angelo went clean through on Meshaal Barsham's goal, then squared for the Portuguese star in front of an empty net.

Jordanian referee Adham Makhadmeh initially gave the goal, then ruled it out for offside after a VAR review.

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Mohammed Waad went from hero to villain in the first minute of first-half stoppage time. The referee showed the Al-Sadd goalscorer a straight red card after a VAR review, for spitting at Al-Nassr full-back Nawaf Boushal.

Al-Nassr couldn't have asked for a better start to the second half, and Joao Felix delivered it in spectacular style.

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In the 52nd minute, Felix took a high ball on the edge of the box with his back to goal and launched an overhead kick that flew beyond Meshaal Barsham.

Observers were soon tipping Felix's effort for the "Puskas" award, which FIFA presents for the best goal of each year.

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Al-Sadd pushed for a way back in the closing minutes, but Al-Nassr saw it out.

Victory takes Al-Nassr to nine points and up to fifth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite, with a postponed game against the UAE's Al-Wasl still to come.

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Al-Sadd, meanwhile, have now lost three times in this season's Asian campaign. They drop to 14th in the West group with just two points, both from draws, and they're still without a win.