Al-Nassr have recovered most of their stars ahead of the Riyadh derby against their neighbours Al-Diriyah in the Saudi Roshn League.

The two sides meet tomorrow, Friday, at Al-Awwal Park in the Saudi capital Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Roshn League.

Saudi journalist Abdulaziz Al-Osaimi says Al-Nassr's Australian head coach Ange Postecoglou has placed the Portuguese pair Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, along with France's Kingsley Coman, at the head of the squad for the match.

Writing on his personal account on "X", Al-Osaimi also revealed that French defender Mohamed Simakan is ready to feature after recovering from the muscle strain he sustained during the current week.

Next matches ALN Saudi Pro League 14:00 DIR

Simakan was not the only returnee. Ayman Yahya has also recovered from the injury he suffered during the recent period.

Defender Abdulelah Al-Amri, meanwhile, will sit out for Al-Nassr through fatigue, having featured for the Saudi national team in the 27th edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", which Saudi Arabia won.

Beyond Al-Amri, the Australian coach will also be without his other Saudi player, winger Abdulrahman Ghareeb.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi League table with 16 points, taken from five wins, a draw and a defeat. They trail leaders Al-Hilal by two points and runners-up Al-Ittihad by one.