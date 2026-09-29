Al-Nassr have three players back, led by French winger Kingsley Coman, ahead of a Riyadh derby against Al-Diriyah.

The two sides meet on 9 October at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh, in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" report that wingers Abdulrahman Ghareeb of Saudi Arabia and Frenchman Kingsley Coman took part in Al-Nassr's group training on Tuesday, having recovered from their recent injuries.

Left-back Saad Al-Nasser will follow them back into training on Wednesday, having shaken off the hamstring injury he picked up earlier.

Those returns hand Al-Nassr a timely boost, particularly with so many players currently unavailable through injury or international duty.

Seven men are away with their national teams: the Saudi quartet of Nawaf Boushal, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Abdullah Al-Hamdan and Abdullah Al-Khaibari, Portuguese duo Cristiano Ronaldo and Joao Felix, plus Iraq's Haidar Abdulkarim.

Al-Nassr sit third in the table on 16 points, from five wins, one draw and one defeat. That leaves them two points behind leaders Al-Hilal and one behind Al-Ittihad in second.