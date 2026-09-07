Led by Al-Fawaz: the best 5 stars in the third round of the Joy Elite League

The third round of the JOY Elite League threw up several standout performers. They left their mark, driving their clubs to important results with goals or moments of quality in the biggest matches.

Al-Fateh's Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz tops the list of the round's best stars after leading his side to one of the week's biggest surprises. A number of others caught the eye too, chief among them Amadou Diang, Louay Al-Muhaimid, Ammar Al-Ghamdi and Abdullah Al-Ajian.

1- Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz: star of the round

Abdulaziz Al-Fawaz earned top spot after his brace fired Al-Fateh to a valuable 2-1 win over Al-Nassr.

The number of goals told only half the story. Al-Fawaz struck twice against Al-Nassr, one of the strongest clubs in the JOY Elite League, handing his side three precious points and stamping the most notable individual mark of the round.

2- Amadou Diang: a new brace

Second place goes to Al-Hazem's Amadou Diang, who scored twice in the 3-1 victory over Al-Feiha.

His brace handed Al-Hazem their first win of the season. The title holders had opened their campaign with a defeat to Al-Jabalain, before sitting out the second round when their match against Al-Watan was postponed.

Read also: JOY Elite League: a triple shock, and Al-Hazem regain their sparkle in a round of surprises

3- Louay Al-Muhaimid: a mark against Al-Hilal

Al-Taawoun's Louay Al-Muhaimid stood out with a goal against Al-Hilal that helped steer his side to an important 2-1 win.

He struck in a tough contest against one of the competition's biggest names, earning his place among the best stars of the third round.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth on the "Kooora" forums

4- Ammar Al-Ghamdi: continues to score

Ammar Al-Ghamdi kept up his fine form with Al-Ittihad, scoring for the second match running in the emphatic 4-1 win over Al-Wahda.

The goal underlines his strong attacking presence at the start of the season, with the net finding him in two consecutive rounds.

5- Abdullah Al-Ajian: return to scoring

Al-Khaleej's Abdullah Al-Ajian completes the top five, rediscovering his scoring touch with his first goals of the season against Al-Orobah.

His goal helped Al-Khaleej to a clean-sheet 3-0 victory, making them the only side in the third round to keep their goal intact.