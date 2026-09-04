Leao, a good first outing with Galatasaray: he plays a part in Torreira's goal and draws a red card

Rafael Leao could hardly have asked for a better start. The Portuguese forward has just arrived in Turkey from AC Milan in a deal worth close to €40 million, and he made an immediate impact on his Galatasaray debut in a 3-2 derby win over Istanbul Basaksehir.





HOW IT WENT - Leao replaced the Russian Batrakov in the 68th minute and played fewer than 30 minutes, but he still proved decisive in the win. With the score at 1-1 after goals from Osimhen, before he went off injured, from a Torreira assist, and former Roma man Shomurodov from the penalty spot, the former AC Milan player played a part in Torreira’s second goal with a fine left-footed pass for assist provider Jakobs, then won the red card that sent off Bozok, after Sanchez’s own goal had made it 2-2 and before Gabriel Sara struck for 3-2 in the 90th minute. Sanchez also had a goal disallowed, Sara hit the post and Karbownik rattled the crossbar with the last kick, which could have earned an equaliser.





CHAMPIONS LEAGUE AND ATATURK - Okan’s side top the table on 10 points after three wins and one draw. Leao is now set for his Champions League debut away to Sporting Lisbon, the former club of his former AC Milan manager Amorim, and then for his first appearance at Ataturk next week against Kocaelispor. Milan already feels a long way away.