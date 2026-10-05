Twenty-one wins from 26 matches, the league's best attack with 114 goals and the best defence with 13 conceded, and still Borussia Dortmund's women's team ended last season empty-handed. They kept alive hopes of the promotion they were targeting until the final matchday, but 1. FC Köln's second team held firm and protected their two-point lead with a win.

For the ambitious BVB, who launched their women's football department in 2020, started in the bottom division and reeled off promotions one after another, it was a brutal setback. "We set ourselves a sporting goal and largely failed to achieve it through our own fault. So of course we are all very disappointed," a frustrated managing director Carsten Cramer told the Ruhr Nachrichten after the end of the season.

Two simple reasons explain why first place and the promotion play-offs slipped away. Dortmund failed to beat Köln in either meeting, and the three points they ultimately needed for automatic promotion were lost at the green table. Of all teams, it came against SV Deutz 05, who finished second from bottom in the final standings.

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BVB women throw away promotion to the 2. Bundesliga at the green table

Last September, BVB cruised to a 3-0 win there, with Sara Ito scoring the final goal. The problem was that the Japanese player, introduced in the 77th minute, did have permission to play but was not named on the teamsheet. The association therefore turned the match into a 2-0 defeat for Dortmund.

Next matches BVB Bundesliga 14:30 SVW

Now BVB's women are having to take an unwanted extra lap. So far, though, they have started in emphatic fashion: seven wins from seven matches, a goal difference of 31-0, and top spot in the Regionalliga West ahead of Bayer Leverkusen's second team, who have won all six of their six matches.

That is no miracle, just the plan. "We have respect for every opponent," the 58-year-old Ralf Kellermann told kicker before the start of the season. "But the squad is so well assembled in terms of quality and depth that we have to become champions and win the promotion play-offs. Otherwise something would have gone wrong."

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BVB signed six players with more than 1,000 matches of Bundesliga experience

To make that happen, BVB, who are investing around €15 million in a new training ground for their women's team right next to the men's side, recruited heavily. They handed the sporting director role to Kellermann, a man who won 20 titles in 18 years at VfL Wolfsburg. That haul included the 2013 treble of league title, DFB Cup and Champions League, when Kellermann was still working as a coach.

Then came striker Alexandra Popp, one of Germany's best-known and most successful footballers. Like Kellermann, she signed until 2029, the year by which BVB want to have reached the Bundesliga at the latest. Those two headline arrivals were the clearest sign yet of how serious Dortmund's hierarchy are about women's football.

Alongside Popp, they also brought in five other players with a combined Bundesliga experience of more than 1,000 matches. Austria's national team goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger arrived from Arsenal and is currently still sidelined with a cruciate ligament rupture.

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How many goals has Alexandra Popp scored for BVB so far?

BVB's ambitious project has struck a chord around the club from the outset. More than 1,700 season tickets were sold for matches at the venerable Stadion Rote Erde, which has already sold out for the derby against Schalke 04 with 10,000 spectators and the cup tie against Bayern Munich with 15,755. After three home matches, the average attendance stands at 3,800. MSV Duisburg, in second place, are on 355.

At the centre of it all is captain Popp. She leads the scoring charts and has eight goals so far, plus one assist, in seven matches. Rita Schumacher sits just behind her after already registering nine goal involvements, five goals and four assists, following a return of 25 goals in 26 matches last season. New signing Ramona Maier, who joined from Bundesliga club SGS Essen and once scored 107 goals in 174 competitive matches in Ingolstadt, has four goals and two assists.

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BVB women's competitive record: 125 league matches, 117 wins

Even goalkeeper Laura van der Laan has been left searching for ways to stay switched on by the current dominance of coach Markus Högner's team. Hardly anything reaches her goal, so she has to rely on psychological tricks picked up from Dortmund's goalkeeping coach to avoid losing concentration. "It doesn't happen that often that you lose focus. And when it does happen, there are one or two techniques for how you can bring yourself back into the game," she said, without wanting to reveal any more detail.

Whether it all continues this smoothly will be fascinating to watch. Dortmund's women have won 117 of 125 league matches since entering league football in 2021/22. Last year, though, the pressure of having to win promotion showed in some performances. The weight of experience they have added this time should make promotion a formality.

BVB: Borussia Dortmund women's season results