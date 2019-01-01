League Cup: Naby Keita returns for Liverpool in victory against Milton Keynes Dons

The Guinea international made his long-awaited comeback for the Reds in their victory over the League One side at Stadium MK

Naby Keita made his return for in their 2-0 victory over Milton Keynes Dons in Wednesday’s third-round League Cup fixture.

The 24-year-old last featured for the Anfield outfit in August in their Community Shield defeat against , owing to a hip injury he suffered ahead of their Uefa Super Cup win against .

The Guinea international was handed a starting role against the League One side in his second appearance for the Reds this season.

🔴 TEAM NEWS 🔴



How we line-up for our @Carabao_Cup clash with @MKDonsFC 👊 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) September 25, 2019

However, it was James Milner who opened the scoring in the 41st minute before Ki-Jana Hoever sealed victory to help Jurgen Klopp’s men advance into the fourth round of the competition.

Keita will hope to maintain his fitness and play a part when Liverpool square off against in their next Premier League game on Saturday.