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The Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling on the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final has reopened the debate over the performance of the Confederation of African Football and the credibility of its decisions. The court overturned the decision to strip Senegal of the title and award Morocco the victory by forfeit, prompting French journalist Benoit Perochet to launch a scathing attack on the institutions responsible for running football on the continent.

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Appearing on France 24, Perochet called the Court of Arbitration for Sport's ruling a heavy blow to CAF. The Lausanne-based court refused to uphold the decision CAF's appeal board took after the final between Senegal and Morocco.

At the heart of the dispute, he explained, were the referee's powers on the pitch. The court ruled that the match referee alone has the authority to assess how a game is unfolding, and to decide whether it has been stopped for good or whether conditions allow it to resume.

The court's reasoning turned on Congolese referee Jean-Jacques Ndala. When Senegal's players left the pitch in protest at the penalty awarded to Morocco, he never declared the match definitively over. He let it be completed instead. That meant Senegal could not be regarded as having withdrawn under the interpretation adopted by the CAF appeal board.

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Perochet was blunt about the fallout: "African institutions are humiliating African football, which has shown continuous progress over the past ten years."

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This case ends with a winner and a loser, he added. But the biggest loser, in his view, is African football's institutions and the Confederation of African Football itself, because of the way the dispute ended before the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

Read also: A harsh message despite the title: CAS did not forgive Senegal players' misconduct

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Having lost at CAS, how much trust does CAF still deserve? Perochet raised exactly that question. A ruling that overturns an earlier appeal board decision, he argued, leaves the organisation facing questions about the credibility of its decisions and its management of continental competitions.

Nor did his criticism stop at the final. He also pointed to CAF's earlier announcement that the Africa Cup of Nations would be held every four years instead of every two, a plan it later backtracked on. For Perochet, that U-turn is another example of decisions that raise questions about how the organisation runs African football.

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The Moroccan Football Federation has issued an official statement confirming it will challenge the CAS ruling by every possible legal means , expressing astonishment and condemnation at the verdict. The federation argues the ruling ignored its claim of contact between German arbitrator Ulrich Haas and the president of the Senegalese Football Federation 48 hours before the decision was issued. It also says the court failed to consider FIFA and IFAB rules on players leaving the pitch without the referee's permission, and the responsibilities that follow.

Read also: A brief statement from the CAS secretary general: what did he say about the ruling on the Morocco-Senegal final?

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