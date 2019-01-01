Lazio to consider Milinkovic-Savic offers amid Man Utd transfer interest

The Serie A club have admitted they will sell their star midfielder for the right price, giving the Red Devils hope of securing the 24-year-old

will consider offers for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, club president Claudio Lotito has confirmed, amid growing transfer links to .

Midfielder Milinkovic-Savic reportedly has a verbal agreement to join Premier League giants Man Utd, with Ander Herrera having left for and Paul Pogba's future uncertain at Old Trafford.

According to reports, United are ready to offer £82 million ($100m) to prise Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio – who signed the 24-year-old midfielder in 2015.

"As I said a long time ago, it doesn't matter how hard it could be [to keep Milinkovic-Savic]," Lotito told Sky Sport Italia .

"We will see what the market can offer and all the conditions that are going to be.

"We [as a club] feel great with Milinkovic, as he feels with the club. Offers, if there will be any, will be considered in a spirit of cooperation in order to guarantee both the interests of the club and the player."

Milinkovic-Savic scored seven goals in all competitions last season as Lazio won the and finished eighth in .

Lotito has previously admitted he expects it to be difficult to keep hold of the club's star midfielder after he turned down interest from a number of teams last year.

Lazio head coach Simone Inzaghi has echoed that view , admitting it will be difficult to ward off competition for the Serbian's signature.

The Serie A side made a number of signings last season after selling winger Felipe Anderson to West Ham for £36m ($44m), most notably bringing in Joaquin Correa from .

Despite that recruitment drive, Inzaghi's team had a disappointing season, finishing eighth in the Italian top flight.

"The investments we made last summer should’ve allowed us to qualify for the , but we hope to have learned from the experience," Lotito added.

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer could eye Milinkovic-Savic as a replacement for Paul Pogba if the international were to leave Old Trafford.

Pogba has been heavily linked with a move away from the Premier League after becoming unsettled in Manchester, with possible transfers to or being mooted.