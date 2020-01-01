Lazio coach Inzaghi like a 'father to me' - Adekanye

The 21-year old Dutch-Nigerian has seen broken into the first team under the watch of the Italian tactician

Bobby Adekanye has described coach Simone Inzaghi as a father figure to him.

The 21-year-old joined the Biancocelesti from last summer and has made three appearances, scoring his first-ever senior career goal in a 5-1 win over in February.

Adekanye is widely seen as an exciting prospect for Lazio.

“Excellent, the coach [Inzaghi] is like a father to me," the Ibadan-born winger told Prima Pagina News.

"He advises me on and off the pitch. In training he spurs me a lot and I always thank him for the opportunities he is giving me."

Adekanye might have spent more time on the bench this season, but he is clearly happy with life in the Italian capital.

“I am very happy to have landed in Rome. My friends immediately welcomed me so well that I felt at home," he continued.

"Rome is a beautiful city. I didn't think I was feeling so good. People recognize me and give me enthusiasm.

"The Lazio fans are incredible, they are our twelfth player on the pitch, I thank them from the heart and I hope to repay them soon with some good performances on the pitch."

Prior to the suspension of Serie A because of the coronavirus pandemic, Lazio were just one point behind in the standings and with their scintillating form, there's a strong feeling they could end Juventus' eight-season grip on the title.

It will also be Lazio's first since the 1999-2000 season and third in their history.

“I believe that the team has all the qualities to compete for this great goal, but as Mr. Inzaghi says we have to think game after game," Adekanye said.

Adekanye also asserted that he is very much relaxed during the lockdown and is keeping up to be in shape for whenever it is safe for football to resume.

"I try to live this forced quarantine with complete peace of mind," he said.

"I train six days a week and I am in contact with Mister Inzaghi who encourages me to stay at home and prepare for when the recovery will take place. I want to be ready."