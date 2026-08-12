Lawyer Roberto Martínez responds to KNVB interest: 'If Nigel de Jong calls, then...'

Voetbal International have contacted Roberto Martínez's lawyer over the reported interest from the Netherlands national team. By his reckoning, a deal looks highly unlikely.

On Tuesday evening, De Telegraaf reported that Nigel de Jong had spoken to Martínez on behalf of the KNVB about the Netherlands head coach job.

VI then got Martínez's lawyer, Jesse de Preter, on the phone. He says nothing is in motion yet.

"If Nigel de Jong calls, we will enter into talks. But traditionally the KNVB go for a Dutch coach and financially I suspect the expectations are very far apart. I do not see how this can become a deal," VI quotes him as saying.

For years, Martínez led Belgium's golden generation, but more recently he has been Portugal head coach. At the World Cup last summer, eventual world champions Spain knocked his side out in the last 16.

Martínez also has a warm relationship with Jordi Cruyff and is an admirer of the football philosophy of his father Johan. How the initial talks with the Spaniard have gone remains unclear for now.