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Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Lautaro: Álvarez is going through a difficult period, and we knew the end of Messi's era was coming

L. Martinez
J. Alvarez
L. Messi
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Inter Milan
Argentina
Real Madrid
World Cup
Champions League
Argentina
Spain
Italy

A golden era alongside the Flea

Lautaro Martinez, the Inter Milan striker, has commented on the situation of his compatriot Julian Alvarez at Atletico Madrid, as well as on the international retirement decision of Lionel Messi, the Inter Miami star.

Speaking in the press conference ahead of Inter's clash with Real Madrid, Martinez said: "Your opinion on the current situation that Julian Alvarez is going through with Atletico Madrid? Alvarez is my friend. It is not an easy moment for him, but the decision was taken by his club president. I hope he continues to show the level he has always been used to."

Alvarez pushed hard for a move to Barcelona in the summer transfer window. Atletico's management refused to sell, insisting he stay and fight for his place in the Rojiblancos shirt.

On Messi's international retirement, Lautaro said: "We all knew this time would come. It was big news given what Leo means to the team and to all of us. I will carry with me everything he taught us."

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