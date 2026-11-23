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Chicago Fire, led by Robert Lewandowski, suffered a heavy blow with a 2-1 defeat by Charlotte FC in the opening game of their three-match series in the first round of the MLS Cup play-offs.

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Chicago had the lion's share of possession but fell behind early in the second half, when Liel Abada struck shortly after the restart. The Polish striker equalised in the 68th minute.

The home side changed their goalkeeper with a shootout in mind, but the visitors won a penalty in stoppage time.

In the 94th minute (90+4), Greg Berhalter, head coach of Chicago Fire, sent on substitute goalkeeper Josh Cohen for first-choice keeper Chris Brady, rating him the better penalty-saver.

Within minutes, the game turned on its head. In the 97th minute (90+7), the ball struck the hand of Chicago defender Jack Elliott inside the area.

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The referee checked VAR and pointed to the spot. Pep Biel stepped up.

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Cohen pulled off a brilliant save, but his luck ran out. The ball rebounded straight back to Pep, who fired home in the 102nd minute (90+12) to seal a 2-1 win for Charlotte.

The sides meet again in game two of the series next Saturday at the Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte's home ground.

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Messi suffered the same fate

Inter Miami's play-off campaign began with a heavy blow: a 3-0 defeat by visitors Columbus Crew. It was a match full of surprises, and it has left Lionel Messi and his teammates under enormous pressure ahead of the return game, which could decide whether they get to defend their title.

This was no passing stumble. Inter Miami entered the competition with big ambitions as reigning champions, and the defeat came at a highly sensitive moment, reviving some of the concerns that surrounded them in previous play-off campaigns under the "best of three" format.

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Why Inter Miami don't need to overturn the three-goal deficit

The scoreline was harsh, but Inter Miami don't need to win by four goals in the return game. Victory by any margin will draw them level with Columbus Crew on wins and force a deciding third match, with each side having won once.

The first round of the 2026 MLS play-offs is a best-of-three series, not a two-legged tie decided on aggregate.

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The first team to two wins goes through, and there are no draws. If normal time ends level, the game goes straight to penalties, with no extra time.

So Inter Miami aren't out yet. Their task is tougher, though: they must win away in game two, scheduled for 27 November at Columbus's stadium in Ohio.

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A win for Messi and his teammates would level the series and set up a decisive third match back at Inter Miami's ground on 1 or 2 December, according to the published schedule.

Lose again, and they're out early, with no chance to defend their title.