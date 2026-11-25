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Press reports have revealed that a new bid to take over Saudi club Al-Ahli is set to arrive in the coming period, involving former president Khalid Al-Eissa.

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According to Saudi newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat, Khalid Al-Eissa has teamed up with a Gulf fund in a bid to take over Al-Ahli in the coming period. The consortium applied around a month ago to buy the Public Investment Fund's stake in the club's company.

The money is all in place, the paper says. The only hold-up is approval from the body authorised to rule on the consortium's request, which would clear the way for the regulatory procedures to be completed.

Once that final approval arrives, the last stages of the takeover will begin. Al-Ahli fans are eagerly awaiting that moment, hoping it puts the team back on the right track.

The newspaper stressed, though, that Al-Ahli would be the last of the big four to be taken over and move away from Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, after Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad, as well as Al-Hilal.

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Al-Hilal led the way. They were the first of the big four to step out from under the Public Investment Fund's umbrella, with Kingdom Holding Company, owned by Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, taking 70% of their shares last September.

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Kingdom Holding said in a post on the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul) website that the deal went through on 1 September 2026. By then it had obtained all the necessary regulatory approvals and no-objection letters, and met the internal requirements set out in the share sale and purchase agreement.

The deal valued Al-Hilal Club Company's equity, 100 per cent of the company's total equity, at 1.2 billion riyals. That put the price of Kingdom Holding's 70 per cent stake at 840 million riyals.

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Kingdom Holding confirmed the price hadn't changed from the figure previously announced, and that recent developments had not added any new costs to the deal.

The company had signed the share sale and purchase agreement with the Public Investment Fund on 16 April 2026, closing the deal around four and a half months later.

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Al-Eissa presided over a golden era for the Jeddah club during his three years as Al-Ahli president, between 2023 and 2026, particularly in the AFC Champions League Elite.

Al-Ahli won the Asian title twice in a row in that spell, lifting the trophy for the first time in their history. They also ended a nine-year wait for the Saudi Super Cup.

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He stepped down at the end of last season to stand for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, hoping to succeed Yasser Al-Misehal. Instead, he lost out to the current president, Badr Al-Rizaiza.