Lassina Traore scores first senior goal as Ajax decimate ADO Den Haag

The Burkina Faso teenager scored his first goal for the Sons of the Gods as they strolled past the Hague in Sunday’s Dutch topflight clash

Lassina Traore was on target in 's 6-1 demolition of ADO Den Haag in Sunday’s Dutch Eredivisie clash.

The 18-year-old, who is a product of the club’s youth setup, was handed a starter’s role by manager Erik ten Hag and he did not disappoint with a goal and an assist to his credit.

Hakim Ziyech put Ajax in the driving seat with a 15th-minute opener, before setting up Donny van de Beek eight minutes later.

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp and Ryan Gravenberch added two more goals in the 37th and 39th minutes as the first half ended 4-0 in favour of the hosts.

The Sons of Gods put Ajax five goals up five minutes into the second-half courtesy of Dusan Tadic’s effort from Traore’s assist.

With 27 minutes to the end of the game, the Burkina Faso international sealed the rout, as John Goossens’ late penalty proved to be a mere consolation.

3 – @SpartaRotterdam have scored three goals in an Eredivisie game against a team starting the day in the top 3 of the table for the first time since May 2009 (4-0 v Ajax). Poetic. pic.twitter.com/xJJTGdpZLe — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) December 21, 2019

While Traore saw every minute of action, Ziyech was replaced in the 46th minute by Noa Lang. Goalkeeper Andre Onana, who was rarely tested in the one-sided encounter, was cautioned in the 90th minute for a foul.

For Den Haag, 's Robin Polley was an unused substitute for the visitors while 's Bilal Ould-Chikh was not listed for the clash.

Ajax head into year 2020 as league leaders with 44 points from 18 games - three more than second-placed AZ Alkmaar.

They continue their march for a 35th league diadem with a home clash against Sparta Rotterdam on January 19.