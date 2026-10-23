A "painful muscle bruise", commonly known as a "dead leg", caused concern at Paris Saint-Germain before their spectacular Champions League match against Barcelona. It also led, indirectly, to Lucas Hernandez's surprise return to football's biggest stage.

Nuno Mendes suffered the dead leg in the league match against Racing Strasbourg, ruling the PSG left-back out against the much-fancied Catalans. That left Paris Saint-Germain with a problem on the left side of defence: his replacement would regularly have to face the exceptional Lamine Yamal. In the preceding weeks, the 19-year-old had shown that few tasks in football were more unpleasant than marking him one-on-one.

For Luis Enrique, the challenge was finding a replacement for Mendes, who had kept Yamal in his pocket for Portugal in the 2025 Nations League. The French media considered the versatile Warren Zaire-Emery the favourite to start. Lucas Digne was also a candidate, even though he had conceded a penalty with a clumsy challenge on Yamal in the World Cup semi-final against Spain.

Neither got the job. Instead, Luis Enrique surprisingly asked Lucas Hernandez to mark Yamal. The former Bayern Munich player had not started a Champions League match in more than a year and a half and, according to French media reports, only found out during the team meeting two and a half hours before kick-off.

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What injuries had troubled Lucas Hernandez?

In his fourth season at PSG, Hernandez had essentially become an emergency option. He had already torn his cruciate ligament in November 2022 while at Bayern Munich. He left Munich with that injury, then suffered the same injury again in May 2024. His playing time steadily declined after that. At centre-back, his usual position, he has for some time been competing with Lucas Beraldo at best for fourth choice at PSG, behind Marquinhos, Willian Pacho and Ilya Zabarnyi.

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Luis Enrique nevertheless gave him perhaps the toughest task in world football on Tuesday. Yamal had started the season with Barcelona in form that had fans and experts raving. Almost everything had gone the youngster's way of late, until he faced Lucas Hernandez. Hernandez ensured that Lamine Yamal produced what was probably his weakest performance of the new season. Yamal struggled to impose himself on the hard-fought contest in the French capital.

What role did Lucas Hernandez play in PSG's 4-2 win over Barca?

Hernandez made his mark at the other end, too. His powerful header from a corner made it 2-1, giving him a decisive role in the defending champions' celebrated 4-2 home win. Yamal did score, but only after Zaire-Emery had replaced Hernandez. "He deserves it because, with his energy and his ability to be content and positive, he is an important player for the team," PSG coach Luis Enrique said afterwards of the 30-year-old.

After scoring, Hernandez crossed paths with Yamal and casually patted him on the shoulder. The Barca star gave him a death stare that was immediately turned into a slow-motion meme online. Hernandez responded with a broad grin, which unsettled Yamal even more.

For Hernandez, it was the perfect end to an evening made possible only by a dead leg. There may be more such evenings to come for the now 30-year-old, though PSG paid a high price for their win over Barca.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia tore his cruciate ligament and may be out until the end of the season. Ousmane Dembele left the pitch after just under 20 minutes with a muscle injury, while captain Marquinhos may also be absent for some time with a muscle injury. Hernandez, the emergency option, could therefore play an important role again in the coming weeks. On Tuesday evening, he showed PSG could rely on him.



