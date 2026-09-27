Lamine Yamal praises Hamza Abdelkarim, sings the praises of Mohamed Salah and settles the debate on the greatest of all time

Lamine Yamal didn't stop at Barcelona's development under Hansi Flick. The Barcelona and Spain star also singled out Egypt's Hamza Abdelkarim for special praise, tipping him for a bright future, touched on Mohamed Salah and the Egypt national team, and settled the debate over the greatest player in football history.

Speaking on the "From Cairo" programme, broadcast on the "ON Sport" channel, Yamal said Barcelona have taken a leap this season in understanding and harmony among the players. "We play for the good of the team, and our goal is always to win," he stressed.

Asked about balancing enjoyment on the pitch with carrying out Flick's instructions, he explained: "I try to play with full effectiveness, to make the difference and give everything I have to the team, but my primary role is to achieve balance. The team adapts to the presence of a number of players, and every player is distinguished in what he does".









Special praise for Hamza Abdelkarim

Yamal made no secret of his admiration for Hamza Abdelkarim. "He is a striker who scores a lot of goals, and he has a high ability to adapt, and a bright future awaits him. He has all the qualities that make him a wonderful striker, and he will score a lot of goals for the team," he said.









How do you stay motivated after winning the World Cup and the European Championship? "With calm and the desire to achieve more, and no one gets bored of winning," Yamal replied.

On the prospect of lifting the Champions League, he added: "Luck must be on our side, and we must play in order to win the title, and I hope to achieve the title this year".

Messi, or Pelé and Maradona?

The Barcelona star also turned to the Egypt national team. "Everyone knows that Egypt has distinguished players, and I was expecting this level of performance against Argentina. The Egyptian national team has a distinguished technical level, not only a physical one," he said.

Salah earned his praise too. "Mohamed Salah is a great and very important player," Yamal stressed, before sending a special message to Hamza Abdelkarim: "He has the skills and abilities to be a legend".

Then came the big question: the best in football history between Lionel Messi, Pelé and Diego Maradona. Yamal didn't hesitate. "Messi, from what I have seen and watched, I will choose Messi for everything he has offered and everything he offers," the Barcelona star said.



















