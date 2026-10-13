‘Lamine Yamal is the best in the world’ - Pau Cubarsi backs Barcelona team-mate for Ballon d’Or glory ahead of Champions League clash

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Barcelona starlet Pau Cubarsi has hailed his team-mate Lamine Yamal as the premier footballer on the planet, insisting the teenage sensation is fully deserving of the Ballon d'Or. Speaking ahead of a crucial European night, the defender emphasised that the entire footballing world is now fully aware of the winger's generational talent.

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Yamal the frontrunner for individual honours

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi has left no room for debate regarding his thoughts on the current hierarchy of world football. Addressing the media ahead of a highly anticipated Champions League encounter, the young centre-back was vocal in his support for Lamine Yamal.

“Everyone in the world already knows that he is the best in the world. Although he says it, people also see it on the field. He deserves the Ballon d’Or. I could also be around there because of the World Cup and the season, but I am going more calmly and he is more media-focused,” Cubarsi said, as quoted by Marca. The defender’s comments highlight the incredible rise of the teenage winger, who has become the face of Hansi Flick’s side during their recent run of dominant domestic and European form.

The 19-year-old defender also reflected on his own growth within the squad, acknowledging that a successful summer has changed how he is perceived by opponents. While he remains humble about his own Ballon d'Or prospects compared to Yamal, he admitted that he has felt a shift in the level of respect he receives on the pitch. According to Cubarsi, strikers are now approaching him with much more intensity and aggression, a sign that he is no longer just a promising youngster but a marked man in the Barcelona defensive line.

Navigating the Turkish cauldron

The immediate focus for Flick’s side shifts to the Champions League and a daunting trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray.

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“We know their offensive and defensive qualities. We know the field we are coming to and the atmosphere that is created. You have to be attentive to the small details. This stadium everyone knows the pressure that is felt. Pedri already played here and he has told me that it is a field that presses and is complicated. It will be difficult to get the victory, but we are looking forward to giving a good level and being concentrated,” the Spaniard explained.

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Securing a clean sheet remains the primary objective for the backline, something Cubarsi views as a vital challenge in these elite environments.

Handling the workload and Osimhen threat

One of the major talking points surrounding the young defender has been his physical condition, given the heavy minutes he has accumulated for both club and country.

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“I come from playing a lot both in the World Cup and at the beginning and I know that the coach doses me, but I am taking great care of myself and I am willing to play every minute because it is what I like,” he stated. This willingness to compete is fueled by the team’s current momentum, which he described as “unstoppable” in terms of their positive dynamic. Nevertheless, he cautioned that every match presents a new set of problems, and the team cannot afford to become complacent despite their recent string of successes.

Part of that challenge includes neutralising world-class talent like Victor Osimhen. Cubarsi recalled facing the Nigerian striker during his debut, noting how much both players have evolved since their first meeting.

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Internal strength and squad depth

Beyond the immediate tactical concerns, Cubarsi also touched upon the return of Frenkie de Jong and the versatility he brings to the squad. With the Dutch international capable of dropping into the heart of the defence, the competition for places remains fierce.

“Frenkie has a spectacular level, especially in his position. He is going to have a great season. I'm sure he'll come back with immense desire. He is going to give a lot of level and it is very important for everyone that he is well,” Cubarsi noted. This depth is essential for a club competing on multiple fronts, especially one that relies so heavily on a blend of experienced stars and academy graduates. The defender dismissed any concerns regarding the age of the squad, arguing that at 19, he has already gained enough experience to treat high-pressure games as normal occurrences.

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Cubarsi concluded by shifting the focus away from external narratives, including ongoing discussions regarding referees and rivals Real Madrid. He insisted that the dressing room is solely concentrated on their own performances and internal improvement.